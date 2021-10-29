The Circuit Court in Accra has again remanded the 42-year-old man who was arrested with 656 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards connected to nine banks operating in Ghana and Nigeria.



Bachir Musa Aminou, who is facing two counts of electronic trafficking and stealing at the court, pleaded not guilty when he was first arraigned.



The court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, remanded the accused person again despite an application from his lawyer Theophilus Donkor.



His remand was among other things to allow the banks involved to respond to the prosecution’s claim against the accused person as part of ongoing investigations.



It was the case of the Defence Lawyer, that, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in the constitution and ought to be granted bail.



But, the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu opposed the grant of bail to enable the investigation.



Prior to adjourning the case to November 17, the court directed that the accused persons be sent for a medical examination following a concern raised by his lawyer that, he is unwell.



Background



Prosecution led by ASP Yakubu said Aminuo was arrested at KIA for possessing 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names.



During interrogation, prosecution said accused stated that the ATM cards were given to him by one Rabiu Suleiman based in Kano state, Nigeria, to be given to one Baffa Bawarije, a Nigerian based in Daira Night City Hotel, Dubai.

ASP Yakubu said preliminary investigations revealed that on September 12, this year accused was arrested while boarding Ethiopia Airline E.T90 en route to Dubai.



Prosecution said when accused was searched, 656 ATM debit cards bearing different names were issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian Bank respectively.



Again, the accused had on him $12,000, prosecution said.



ASP Yakubu said further investigations showed that accused first visited Ghana on April 29, this year, through Aflao boarder and departed to Dubai on May 26, this year.



“Accused second visit to Ghana was on August 20, this year and was arrested the day of his departure to Dubai,” prosecution told the court.