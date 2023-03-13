A 24-year-old Nigerian has been arrested by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for allegedly murdering a cash point operator, Patience Ago Quaye, at the Twumasiwaa Memorial Clinic in Accra.

The suspect, Gideon Vitallis, according to information available to the Accra-based newspaper, Daily Guide, visited the hospital where he was once a storekeeper but was fired for stealing, having come to Ghana in 2021.

He sneaked back to the hospital targeting the cash point for money, and after spotting Patricia Ago Quaye who had just closed from work, confronted her.

The lady went missing and could not be traced.

The suspect used the deceased’s phone to send a message that she had been kidnapped, and demanded a ransom of GH¢20,000, issuing an ultimatum of 24 hours for the money to be paid.

This attracted the attention of the NIB operatives who were ordered to deploy because of the kidnapping element in the crime.

The security personnel got information from the hospital that a dead body had been found within the hospital and so went into action.

The hospital authorities later sent information about discovering the remains of Patience Ago Quaye.

Intelligence indicated that the suspect left his Accra Madina location for Koforidua, where he was traced and arrested at the Koforidua Central Market.

During interrogation on March 11, 2023, the suspect gave a graphic description of how the deceased died.

According to him, he pulled her arm to her back and turned her neck to get the cash point key but she resisted and both of them fell to the ground.

He said her head hit the floor and she died, adding that he concealed the body in the store with the key.

NIB operatives have confirmed that he had in his possession the victim’s phone, the SIM of which they have retrieved.

The suspect will be handed over to the police for further action, Daily Guide has learnt.

It has been learned that the suspect was brought to Ghana by his compatriot to engage in internet fraud.