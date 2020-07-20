The sudden death of a Nigerian bride who passed away a day after her wedding to her heart-rob in Delta state has left her husband and family members devastated and mourning.

According to journalist, Sapele Oghenek, the woman whose name is yet to be identified was said to have married on Saturday, but tragically died on Sunday.

It is understood that on the day of her marriage, she had received a mild treatment which had suggested that she might have been sick.

Sharing the photo, Oghenek wrote: “The face of the Lady wey do wedding on Saturday and die on Sunday. Maybe she nor dey medically fit as we spot drip niddle for her hand. Enemies pass there enter her I suspect.Be Prayerful my Pipo.”