The authorities in Nigeria have published the names of 90 travellers who arrived in the county in the last two weeks, saying they are “health hazards” because they absconded from health protocols put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The group includes 63 Nigerians and 27 foreigners who arrived between 8 and 15 May from Brazil, India and Turkey.

They were not tested for Covid-19 as required, a notice from the government said.

The authorities have now ordered them to present themselves to the nearest health facility in 48 hours.

A notice published by Nigeria’s information ministry warned that they would sanction the travellers for breaking health protocols including suspending their passports or work permits.

Prosecution of the travellers was also an option, the authorities said.

Nigeria has confirmed 166,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 2,000 deaths. Article share tools.