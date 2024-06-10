A group of married women created a significant stir in Asaba as they protested the growing issue of “husband snatching” in the area.

Their demonstration took place at a local market, aiming to raise awareness and express their frustration over the alarming trend of single women allegedly luring married men away from their families.

The women marched through the market carrying various placards that highlighted their grievances and called for an end to the practice.

One of the banners read: “We are tired. Single girls leave our husbands to come back to their wives and children.”

They vowed to expose single ladies if they catch them with their husbands.