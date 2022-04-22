Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said he can’t tell if he will run for presidency in the 2023 general election.

He stated this on Friday, while addressing some supporters who besieged his office in Abuja, asking him to run for the Presidency in 2023.

He said: “I cannot tell if I’m contesting.”

Hundreds of supporters, including women and youth groups, stormed his office, asking him to contest for President in 2023.

The supporters arrived at the office with a musical band around 8:50 a.m.

They lamented that hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others, have become the order of the day since he left office.

The supporters said that both men and women have turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.