

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has joined the chorus urging the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to resort to force in reinstating constitutional rule in Niger.

He emphasised that a diplomatic approach should be favoured over the option of military intervention being contemplated by the regional body.

Togbe Afede XIV shared, “Wars are not easily won; what is happening in Ukraine should provide valuable lessons for us. Diplomacy should be our path. I have no doubt that… we should avoid committing our limited resources to a war that’s unlikely to yield victory.”

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Asogli Yam Festival in Accra, Togbe Afede XIV also encouraged traditional leaders to contribute to the resolution of chieftaincy disputes in Ghana.

He underlined that resolving such disputes necessitates honesty from traditional authorities, highlighting that disputes often arise when someone isn’t truthful.

“Wherever there are disputes, somebody is not telling the truth so, I will encourage our chiefs to hold to the path of strictest honesty so, we can establish peace on the chieftaincy front and also fight the cause of peace across our country and our continent,” he said.

The event, which also marked the 20th Anniversary of Togbe Afede’s reign as Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, brought together traditional leaders from the Volta Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region, members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Togbe Afede highlighted the crucial role of peace in national development. He emphasized the Asogli State’s commitment to “working together” to bolster peace, underscoring his determination to address lingering chieftaincy disputes in the country. “Between peace and anarchy, there is no choice,” he firmly stated.

The upcoming festival, themed “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership,” is scheduled to take place from September 2, 2023, to October 8, 2023, with a series of activities in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital. Nana Kobina Nketsia praised Togbe Afede’s qualities and leadership, noting his positive impact in various sectors over his years as Agbogbomefia.

Nana Kobina Nketsia praised Togbe Afede for consistently exhibiting sound judgment, emphasizing that leaders must possess the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

He emphasised that true leadership involves humility, selflessness, and truthfulness, qualities Togbe Afede exemplifies.

Other members of the Asogli Traditional Council also lauded Togbe Afede for upholding the traditions and customs of the people over the years.

