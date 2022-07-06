The National Identification Authority (NIA) has dismissed the assertion circulating on social media that some Ghana Cards have been left to ‘rot’ at the Sowotuom Office.

In a statement, the Authority explained that the said cards are 2D-barcode cards which were printed between 2008 and 2014 but were never issued to Ghanaians.

According to the NIA, the abandoned cards have been audited and were awaiting destruction.

“The cards have been audited by an NIA Board of Survey and passed for destruction as they have outlived their 10-year life span and cannot be used for any lawful purpose.

“Stored in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags, the cards were moved from storage to create space pending their destruction as the MA Headquarters Building undergoes refurbishment.

“The cards were covered with a tarpaulin to the NIA Headquarters premises awaiting shredding but someone removed the cover, made a video and shared it on social media,” part of the statement read.

Read full statement:

