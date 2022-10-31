Host of the ‘OBRA’ show on Nhyira FM, Eleanor Effe Amanor, popularly known as Mama Effe, has been honored by the Prince Hampel World Outreach as the ‘Queen of Humanitarian Affairs’.

The Prince Hampel Humanitarian Award is a recognition award conferred on people who have dedicated their lives to serve humanity.

At the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in Kumasi, Mama Effe Amanor, who has served in humanitarian affairs for close to 30 years, was honoured.

As host of “Maa Formula” and “Obra” programmes and her transition from Luv FM to Nhyira FM, she has been recognized with several awards for touching lives and impacting society positively.

Guest Speaker, Rev. Samuel Ofori Andam, eulogized the efforts made by the Multimedia Group and Mama Effe in particular to change the lives of many in the country and abroad through qualitative broadcast programmes.

He emphasized the love and courage Mama Effe has put into her quest to change the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Madam Joyce, an associate to Mama Effe, profiled the ace broadcaster and indicated the hard work and devotion made to empower ordinary people.

Mama Efe’s husband, Mr. Amanor, also shared wonderful memories throughout their 34-year marriage and showered praises on his spouse for her humanitarian duties.

Mama Efe Amanor was then joined by Rev. Father Patrick Agyeman, the Queenmother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa and Bishop Prince Hampel as the Humanitarian Award was conferred on her and crowned as Queen of Humanitarian Service.

In an Interview, Nana Yaa Asantewaa emphasized on the derivative work Mama Effe has done throughout her 30 years on radio and encouraged other women to look up to her as an ideal role model.

She said the duties of a queen is a daunting task but encouraged Mama Effe to continue giving out her utmost best

Archbishop Prince Hampel said the award comes as a recognition to the hard work of Mama Effe Amanor. He advised women and Ghanaians to be cautious about their Godly life and learn to help people.

Mama Effe Amanor expressed her appreciation to the Prince Hampel Outreach for recognizing her hard work.