The second edition of Nhyira FM’s Akan Akansie is set to be staged on Nhyira FM and Adom TV, with the aim of educating students about their culture.

The socio-cultural competition organised for junior high schools creates an avenue for students to harness their learning of the Akan language and to appreciate the beauty of tradition.

Events and Promotions Executive, Eric Nkoom, says this year’s competition will help promote the local language for purposes of development.

He believes the avenue for students’ exposure to their cultural heritage should be widened.

Akan Akansie goes through an audition phase where qualified schools are paired to compete.

It has been observed that the use of the English language has made it difficult for the youth to find their cultural identity to uphold self-esteem, hence the contest.

The contest comprises spelling B, proverbs, idioms, politics, culture and tradition.

In the previous edition, KNUST Junior High School was crown winner after beating Sacred Heart in a fierce contest.

This year’s contest is slated for October 29 to November 26, 2022.

Organisers of Nhyira FM’s Akan Akansie hope to see more schools in this year’s audition.

“This year, we hope to make it more competitive by spreading our web for more schools to compete.

“We’re hoping to get more sponsors compared with last year’s edition, in order to make the contest more exciting,” said Bright Atter, an organiser of the contest.

