The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a 30 per cent upward increase in the amount paid for medicines and services under the scheme.

According to the Authority, the decision which is in line with the National Health Insurance Act 852, (Act 2012) comes after data collected showed that prices for medicines supplied under the scheme have shot up.

The NHIA Corporate Affairs Directorate in a statement approved by the Chief Executive, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye revealed that the reviewed tariffs became effective July 1.

“The NHIA Board commissioned a multi-stakeholder team to conduct a costing exercise of healthcare services that would inform the next service tariff review. The output of the costing exercise was used to determine reviewed tariff rates. In line with standard practice, all key stakeholders were involved in the process of review. The average impact of the service tariffs, across all provider types in the public sector, is about a 35% increment from the previous service tariffs.

“These adjustments have been made in consultation with all stakeholders, taking into consideration all economic indices. These considerations will improve the availability of all medicines on the NHIS medicine list nationwide. Furthermore, it is expected to minimize out-of-pocket payments (Unauthorized fees) charged to NHIS members at the point of healthcare delivery and increase the public’s confidence in the Scheme,” parts of the statement read.

It further added that “the reviewed medicines and tariffs include treatment of the newly added four Childhood Cancers, Clinical Family Planning services, Hydroxyurea for Sickle Cell Anaemia, and other new formulations, and take effect from July 1st, 2022.”

NHIA also assured Ghanaians, that the NHIS continues to be the vehicle and the road towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

Below is the full statement: