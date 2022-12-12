The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will from next 2023 add the treatment and medication of prostrate cancer to the number of cancers treated free under the scheme.

This is after the completion of actuarial studies conducted by the scheme proved its feasibility and practicality and is concluding with other final touches for takeoff.

The Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, announced this when the board and management called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for him to sign some of the new policies to take effect and briefed him about the work of the scheme at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He indicated that at the end of January 2017, childhood cancers were not on the scheme, however, recently, four childhood cancers, which constituted 80 per cent of all childhood cancers in Ghana, were added and covered by the national health insurance scheme.