Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, May 26, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 6:33 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print She told me to buy the drugs for her to get rid of the pregnancy - Husband Laments -Obra on Adom TV. Doing away with Betting Pay your well - Nii Lante tells – Adom TV News (25-5-22) Barbers need to seek knowledge to better themselves – President - Dwadie – Adom TV News (25-5-22) Coa RMCL relaunches Coa Mixture – Apomuden - Adom TV News (25-5-22) African Union Day: MPs share views on how continental body benefitted Ghanaians – Adom TV (25-5-22) Rural Education: Assin Kojo Beneng chief pleads for help over dilapidated classroom block (25-5-22) Traders cry for new market at Suminakese, Kwawu East – Adom TV News (25-5-22) Three MPs Wahala: I regret challenging the speaker but I will fight for any MP - Muntaka (25-5-22)