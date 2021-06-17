Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, June 17, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, June 17, 2021 June 17, 2021 7:44 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print AG charges Kasoa Lamptey k!llers with mûrdêr, trial to start 15th July 2021 (16-6-21) Fisheries Commission assures of meeting EU conditions as closed season is set begin (16-6-21) Climate Change Innovations: Ghana takes delivery of first chargeable vehicle (16-6-21) Engage informal sector to participate in pension scheme, Minister charges SSNIT (16-6-21) Unusual Occurrence: Man loses penis after a beggar touched him in Krachi East Municipality (16-6-21) Family of bystander shot at Adedenkpo during attack demands body for burial (16-6-21) Open Defecation: Grubi D/A primary school closed down following defecation in classrooms (16-6-21) Western North regional police opens two-week promotional seminar for junior rank officers (16-6-21)