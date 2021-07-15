Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, July 15, 2021 July 15, 2021 7:30 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV News (14-7-21) Analysing Assembles of God's displeasure over Sammi Awuku appointment - The Big Agenda (14-7-21) Badwam on Adom TV (14-7-21) Agokansie - Adom TV News (14-7-21) Speaker of Parliament refers Kennedy Agyapong to privileges committee - Adom TV News (14-7-21) Wenchi MUSEC stops protest by irate youth from turning v!olent - Adom TV News (14-7-21) Residents attribute situation to poor state of police station - Adom TV News (14-7-21) Car loan MPs: South Dayi says it's unconstitutional to use personal loans - Adom TV News (14-7-21)