Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, July 26, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, July 26, 2021 July 26, 2021 6:55 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Sports Minister, Get Serious, How is the Black Stars Coach not Paid for 10 months? (23-7-21) Nnawotwe Yi on Adom TV (24-7-21) Ensuring only licensed firms do small scale mining - Nnawotwe Yi on Adom TV (24-7-21) Should finance minister account for Presidents travels - Nnawotwe Yi on Adom TV (24-7-21) Adom TV Live Stream Badwam on Adom TV (23-7-21) Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV (23-7-21) W’aye Bi Gyae Chat Room on Adom (23-7-21)