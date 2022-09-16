Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, September 16, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, September 16, 2022 September 16, 2022 7:42 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print DISCLAIMER FOR ALL OUR SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLESThe Multimedia Group uploads newspaper headlines as an innocent disseminator of information.The uploads are done in line with the constitutional rights to freedom of expression and information; and its duty to keep the public informed on issues of national interest and similar topics.The Multimedia Group does not exercise editorial duties whatsoever over the contents of the newspapers.Accordingly, any person affected by any of the uploads should notify us for the necessary steps to be taken. Adom TV Live Stream Illegal Mining: Sehwi Elubo community now a galamsey site, residents cry foul (15-9-22) Aisha Huang: NDC alleges galamsey kinpin is a financier of ruling NPP - Adom TV News (15-9-22) Over six communities cut off from commercial activities, residents want bad roads fixed (15-9-22) Emerging Arts Scenes: Ghana to host second edition of the Africa conference - Adom TV News (15-9-22) Qatar World Cup: HD plus ‘orekodo double’ promo launched in Accra - Adom TV News (15-9-22)