Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, July 30, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, July 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 6:30 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV Live Stream Badwam on Adom TV (29-7-21) Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV (29-7-21) Cape Coast High Court Cancels 2020 Assin North Parliamentary Election Results- Adom TV (29-7-21) Adom TV News (29-7-21) Gov't plans to tackle health infrastructural deficits through Agenda 111 -Adom TV News (29-7-21) Sub station cables theft: Three men remanded into police custody for stealing - Adom TVNews(29-7-21) Rainstorm forces Ejura Nkwanta M/A primary pupils to study under tree - Adom TV News (29-7-21)