Joe Willock’s goal with almost the final touch of the game secured a point for Newcastle at Anfield, as Liverpool were left to rue spurning a number of chances.

Mo Salah’s fourth-minute rocket seemed to be enough to give Liverpool the three points and put them back in the top four.

Sadio Mane’s cross was headed away from the centre of the goal by Ciaran Clark but Salah brought it down at the back post and then swivelled 270 degrees before slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Thereafter, in the most open of games, all four Reds forwards were guilty of failing to add to the scoreline when clear opportunities presented themselves.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed for handball from Callum Wilson in stoppage time in what was a wild finish to the match, but Newcastle kept pushing forward and a long ball into the box reached Willock whose effort was deflected off Fabinho, leaving Alisson with no chance.