Newcastle claimed the point needed to secure a top-four Premier League finish with a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Leicester, whose fate is now out of their own hands.

Eddie Howe’s side failed to break the deadlock in a match they dominated, striking the post three times, but the result was sufficient for the Magpies to make a return to the Champions League next season.

Newcastle’s are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool heading into Sunday’s final day of the season, while Leicester remain in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety.

The hosts had 81% possession during the contest and initially found it difficult to make inroads, but Callum Wilson hooked an effort against the post and saw his follow-up effort headed off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.

Three minutes before half-time the hosts rattled the post again through Miguel Almiron, while in the second half visiting goalkeeper Daniel Iversen acrobatically tipped over Alexander Isak’s effort from distance.

Bruno Guimaraes also hit the woodwork with a header from almost on the goal-line in the second period, but Leicester almost won it in injury time when Nick Pope kept out Timothy Castagne’s acrobatic effort.

Foxes boss Dean Smith started England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench but neither was able to inject any impetus into their dull performance after coming on.