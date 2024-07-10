Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to leave the club.

They took a 10% share in Newcastle when they helped to orchestrate the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club in 2021.

The husband and wife’s share has since decreased to six per cent as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Reuben family have increased their own shares.

BBC Radio Newcastle understands Staveley and Ghodoussi have now sold their remaining stake and will leave the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the day-to-day running of the club since the takeover, which gave PIF an 80% controlling stake in the Premier League club.

Staveley and Ghodoussi hired manager Eddie Howe in November 2021 to replace Steve Bruce and signed players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier during their first transfer window in charge to help the club survive relegation.