Miguel Almiron continued his fine run of form as Newcastle United stormed into the Premier League’s top four with a 2-1 victory at rivals Tottenham.

The Paraguayan netted his fifth goal in his last five outings with a fine solo effort on 40 minutes after Callum Wilson had taken advantage of a howler from Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris to lob home the opener.

Indeed, Lloris made errors for both Newcastle goals late in the first period after Son Heung-Min (twice) and Harry Kane had both gone close to giving the hosts the lead early on.

Spurs needed to find a response in the second half and it was Kane who reduced the arrears when he stooped to nod in from close range on 54 minutes.

Newcastle almost restored their two-goal cushion through Wilson and then weathered a late storm to hang on for all three points.

The result sees the Magpies nudge above Chelsea into fourth spot on goal difference, just two points behind third-placed Spurs.

Next up, the Lilywhites entertain Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Newcastle host Aston Villa.