Heavy rains continued to spill through New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa made its way up the Northeast coast.

After a night of relentless storms and mass flooding, tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches were in place until Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to pass through southern New England with winds up to 50 miles per hour, prompting flood warnings until 4 p.m. for parts of Massachusetts.

In Westernville, N.Y., in Oneida County, severe thunderstorms uprooted trees, ripped out roofs and downed power lines, according to posts on social media Friday morning. The National Weather Service will conduct a survey Friday to determine whether the storms were actually part of a tornado.

Connecticut was hit with major floods Friday morning as several inches of water filled the streets of Hartford and downtown New Haven. In West Haven, a landslide caused by rainfall near the Metro North tracks shut down train service to the city.

And in New York City and its suburbs, heavy rains prompted the police to rescue more than a dozen people from one flooded stretch of highway on Thursday and forced would-be subway riders to navigate waist-deep waters on their way into one Upper Manhattan station.

Videos posted on Twitter showed several subway stations taking on water — some from above, some from below. The No. 1 station at Broadway and 157th Street in Manhattan appeared to suffer the most dire effects of the storm, with some passengers opting to wade through filthy water on their way to the platform.