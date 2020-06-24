The Electoral Commission has been hit with a third suit as it prepares to embark on a mass voter’s registration exercise for the December polls.

The suit, filed by the NDC MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, was filed at the High Court Tuesday.

The opposition lawmaker is asking the court to rule that the election management body does not have the right to create a new voters roll for the 2020 polls.

He also wants the court to rule that the current voters register until revoked by a law passed by parliament, is the only register that can be used for the conduct of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has consolidated the two cases already filed against the registration exercise.

As a result of the consolidation, the apex court has indefinitely adjourned its judgment in the case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was slated for June 23 this year for judgment.

At the hearing Friday, June 19, 2020, a seven-member panel of the apex court, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Annin Yeboah, adjourned the case to Wednesday [June 23, 2020] after it had consolidated the two cases following an application by a Deputy Attorney General, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame for consolidation of the suits on grounds that the two suits “arrives substantially as the same set of action.”