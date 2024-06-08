A dynamic political movement committed to finding lasting solutions to the myriad challenges facing the nation, Yellow Ghana, has officially been recognised by Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

Founded in October 2020, Yellow Ghana, whose ultimate aim is to unite the African continent into a seamless and borderless economy, received its provisional certificate from the Commission on May 30th, 2024 in Accra.

This significant milestone, achieved under section 8 (2) of the Political Parties Act 2000 (ACT 574), permits Yellow Ghana to mobilise itself as a political party in compliance with the country’s electoral laws, based on which it will receive the full certification.

Independent Presidential aspirant and interim leader of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah, made a post on Facebook about this significant step.

“Today, the EC issued our provisional certificate – Yellow Ghana (YG) is now a political party! We have shown the “movements” and how it’s done! No one person can do this alone – the vision must be borne by as many of us as possible; it mustn’t die with one man. Together, we can save this country!.”

It’s been over 2 years of hard work mobilising people at the grassroots across 256 constituencies in Ghana! As Dr Kwame Nkrumah said, “Organization is everything!” We are on course to win this election! Slowly but surely, and managing our resources judiciously!.”

Mr Apea-Danquah later told Myjoyonline.com that this process “Effectively makes us a political party and allows us to rally like-minded Ghanaians from all over the country. We have now transitioned from Yellow Ghana – the movement to Yellow Ghana – the political party.”

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to this achievement and pledged to work with all members, executives, and citizens to improve Ghana for everyone, not just a select few.

He also extended an open invitation to any citizen with a sincere interest in occupying positions within the party, including parliamentary roles, to reach out and apply. Yellow Ghana remains dedicated to creating a brighter future for all Ghanaians through leadership, equality, and prosperity.

“Any Ghanaian 18 years and above can register to join us on our website and automatically join their constituency’s WhatsApp group where our meetings are held. Our official website is www.yellowghana.com.

He said as part of preparations towards the 2024 election, Yellow Ghana has been carrying out several activities including the launch of its manifesto.

“Yellow Ghana has been carrying out free health screening since September 2023 in Accra, Kasoa, Kaneshie and Circle. We have also been engaging with people at the grassroots level all over the country. We just recently outdoored our 330-page manifesto as well.

Asked whether he believed they could make inroads considering the posture of the majority of the voting populace towards other minor parties aside from the two known parties, the NDC and NPP, Mr Samuel Apea-Danquah retorted “As Dr Kwame Nkrumah said, organisation determines everything. We believe that with a strong message, a decentralised political platform and the passion to transform Ghana, we shall succeed.”

Yellow Ghana, with the slogan “Freedom, Justice, and Prosperity,” is committed to the accountability of leaders, the prosperity of all citizens, and the principle of equality for all people, regardless of race, origin, religion, political, or social relations.

Colours and Symbolism: A Beacon of Hope

Adorned with the colour yellow and symbolised by a black anchor, Yellow Ghana firmly believes in Ghana’s potential to achieve greatness.

Its distinctive yellow represents the core values it holds dear: optimism, hope, youth, and boundless energy. It encapsulates its unwavering belief in a brighter future for Ghana and Africa as a whole. Complementing this is its symbol, a black anchor, signifying stability, strength, and the unyielding endurance required to navigate through challenges.

A Manifesto for Progress

Mr Samuel Apea-Danquah’s comprehensive 330-page manifesto outlines a transformative plan to revolutionize Ghana through common-sense reforms and full digitalization of the Ghanaian economy.

The manifesto includes initiatives to drive development and create wealth through a revolution in jobs, technology, and infrastructure. It covers critical areas such as governance, justice, labour, social welfare, education, land and natural resources, finance, procurement, commerce, human capital, safety and security, utilities, and infrastructure.

Speaking after the release of the manifesto, Mr Apea-Danquah said, “Inspired by the Parable of the Talents, I believe Ghana is our portion to nurture and develop, and we must account for our stewardship. I urge the youth of Ghana to join me in this transformative journey, taking inspiration from Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who, at 42 and with no prior government experience, led our nation to independence. It is time to save Ghana. It is possible to save Ghana, but it requires the support of every Ghanaian. Together, we can change the fortunes of our beloved country.”

About Samuel Apea-Danquah

The founder of Yellow Ghana, Samuel Apea-Danquah, is currently an independent presidential aspirant for the 2024 presidential elections. Upon Yellow Ghana’s official party status, he will contest for the flagbearership position.

Mr Samuel Apea-Danquah is a 42-year-old Ghanaian entrepreneur in the IT, media, and herbal medicine industry among others.

He contested in the 2020 General Elections as an Independent Candidate for Parliament for the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Being a patriot, he has a keen interest in Ghana’s poor governance and economic crisis, particularly the problem of mismanagement of state resources, which he committed himself to address when elected as President of the Republic.

With the nation’s well-being at heart, Samuel wrote a letter to the Volta River Authority (VRA) in 2015 suggesting ways to help solve the low water level of the dam. He also wrote to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research requesting their assistance in researching a possible cure for HIV/AIDS.

He also takes a keen interest in the opportunities for simplifying and making tasks easier with the use of information and communications technology.

He considers the ICT industry one of the sectors that can play a significant role in economic transformation and job creation.