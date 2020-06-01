Samuel Osei Kuffour has cautioned the newly appointed Board of Directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to run the club as a business entity.

The nine-member Board of Directors was appointed last Thursday by the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Board is chaired by Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei and assisted by Jude Arthur who is making his second coming as a Board member of the club with his first in 2013.

Others include perennial Board member Alhaji Lamine who is making his third appearance on the Asante Kotoko Board.

The former Ghana international says the Porcupine Warriors are not ordinary and as such should be run with the highest standards possible.

Mr Kuffour, himself a former Board member of the club, said Kotoko have a passionate support base who will even sacrifice their lives for the club so it should be run with diligence.

“Well I think they should take Kotoko as a business, that’s the basic thing. Kotoko is an institute and you cannot handle Kotoko with anything, you have to handle Kotoko with care because people put their life on Kotoko,” he told Joy FM.

“And anything you ask my people, especially those in Kumasi, they will do it for Kotoko, if you say somebody should cut his head for Kotoko you will find somebody who will sacrifice for that.

“So Kotoko is not just like a normal club-like probably Bechem United or whatever, it’s a totally different thing, without any disrespect to Bechem United but please Kotoko is a business and I know the people who are coming in are all business-minded so they won’t go to a different direction, if you want to handle Kotoko then you have to do it like a business.

“Everything you touch with Kotoko is gold and Dr [Kwame Kyei] knows, he is my neighbour. He knows that Kotoko now is a business, he knows from the beginning and he has to stick to that, its a business and they have to go in with a business plan,” he added.

Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, Baffour Kwame Kusi -Ankobeahene and Evelyn Nsiah Asare make the nine-member Asante Kotoko Board.