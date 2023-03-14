General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, has explained why they and four others have sided with the NPP to endorse the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I).

According to him, the two major parties are “obsessed with power” and hence do not support any policy that prevents them from winning elections.

He explained that the EC has found a solution to its long-lasting problems with minors and non-citizens being in the Voter’s register so must be supported.

“What we meant to say was that those two parties, the duo political parties who have an obsession with power will always do anything to stay in power. Hence, they hinder anything that prevents them from gaining that power.

“Whether we vote or not, the country on its own state policies that help the economy and development in the first place. We have not said the National Identification System is just about elections, it goes beyond that.

“The Electoral Commission has realised that they have challenges when it comes to identifying those who are citizens. The government has established an organization for that job so why must the Electoral Commission bother to set criteria for identifying citizens and non-citizens?” he quizzed.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said there was no need for the EC to waste funds and time to improve the guarantor system when the National Identification Authority (NIA) has a robust system.

“We have had these discussions for a long time at IPAC. We the political parties that attend IPAC meetings know that at all times minors and foreigners swoop the EC.”

ALSO READ:

Ghana Card to be used to vote in 2024 election or not; Jean Mensa…

Don’t use only Ghana card for continuous voter registration – Afar-Gyan tells EC

“So if the NIA has a very composed system for the exercise there is no need for the EC to waste funds and time on a new system for identification.”

The People’s National Convention, Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress, Kofi Akpaloo’s Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) and the New Patriotic Party have expressed their support for the EC’s new CI and suggested that parliament passes it to eliminate the EC’s guarantor system and make the Ghana card the only national identification card for the acquisition of a Voter’s ID.