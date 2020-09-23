Deputy Minister for Agriculture, George Boahen Oduro, has commented on the distribution of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, the Deputy Agric Minister said but for the poor implementation of the policy, cocoa farmers would have immensely benefited from the initiative.

According to him, cocoa farmers benefited very little from the policy as party executives and members in cocoa farming areas shared the fertilisers among themselves and sold them in Ghana’s neighbouring countries, particularly Cote d’Ivoire.

READ ALSO:

“NDC’s free fertiliser policy was a very good one but they engaged in politics with the policy, party executives and members benefited from the policy and not the actual cocoa farmers who needed the fertilisers to increase their yield,” he alleged.

Mr Oduro posited that the poor implementation of the free fertiliser policy under the erstwhile NDC administration mainly accounted for the continuous decline in cocoa production recorded during their tenure.