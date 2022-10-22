A Deputy Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Nixon Biney, has announced plans to picket the office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The exercise slated for Friday, October 28, 2022, Mr Biney says is in protest of the prevailing economic hardship.

He explained it is to call Dr Bawumia’s attention to the extreme economic hardships Ghanaians are going through and demand solutions for same.

In a notice to the Accra Regional Police Command, Mr Biney who is a National Organiser hopeful indicated the exercise will be peaceful.

“As required by the law, your protection will be welcomed to ensure that lives and property are protected,” Mr Biney said.