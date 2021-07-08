The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to challenge the decision to pay salaries to First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.

This comes after Parliament approved recommendations of the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee on emoluments for Article 71 officeholders for which spouses of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will receive the same monthly salaries as Cabinet Ministers.

In a press release signed by NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, he described the decision as “cancerous and insensitive”.

“..the Youth Wing will, in the coming days, invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to declare this cancerous and insensitive act unconstitutional,” the release said.

NDC National Youth Organizer

George Opare Addo hinted of a nationwide demonstration if the government does not rescind the decision.

“By this circular, we announce the NoSalaryUprising across the Nation by the young people of this Country until this obnoxious development is reversed” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: