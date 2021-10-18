General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, is alleging the tradition of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) promotes the rights of those in the LGBTQI+ community.

According to him, it’s the NPP’s tradition that frowns on the practice of gays and lesbians, insisting that the government will not endorse activities of Lesbians, Bisexuals, Gays, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

“For us NPP, we are a Center-Right political party, our values are clear. We believe in the family system, we believe in chieftaincy, we believe in the protection of human rights,” he said.

Mr Boadu questioned why some Ghanaians are asking the NPP to state their position on the controversy over the bill before parliament, seeking to criminalise activities of LGBTQ+ in the country.

“So don’t ask us whether we accept LGBTQI or not; we are not supposed to be asked that question. The right people to ask that question are NDC members because they are Center-Left political party,” Mr Boadu insisted on Sunday, October 18.

“Center-Left political parties throughout the world- in the US it when they come to power that they promote such practices. So let not bother ourselves to talk about this. We shall not condone this practice and we will not accept this practice,” he said.

He said this while addressing party supporters at the Eastern Regional Delegates Conference of the party.

Eight Members of Parliament have put the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill before parliament, which seeks to clamp down on the act.