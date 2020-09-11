The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will hold a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, September, 15.

The event is to give the party an opportunity to highlight and give further details on all the policies outlined in the 2020 manifesto.

Dubbed, ‘The People’s Manifesto; Jobs, Prosperity and More’, the latest document was launched on Monday, September 7, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Chairman of the NDC’s manifesto committee, Kwaku Danso Boafo, addressing the nation, explained that the document had been divided into six thematic areas to better address “all the needs of the people.”

These areas, he said, included fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption as well as deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

But the latest release to announce the Town Hall meeting, the party said, is to break down the manifesto. The Town Hall meeting will be held in other regions of the country in the coming weeks.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the address will be done by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and other speakers.

“The NDC assures the general public that we intend to take the People’s Manifesto to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, as we embark on the rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress,” the statement said.

