The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined some activities to mark the first anniversary of late founder and former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

According to a statement issued by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting on October 26, 2021, resolved that the anniversary should be marked at all levels of the party.

Asiedu Nketia

“That 12th November, 2021 should be observed with various activities, including vigils and mass gatherings, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols to commemorate the event,” it said.

Commemorative speeches are expected to be made on the day to extol the virtues and principles of the late Rawlings and also recount his achievements as a statesman and his contribution as a revolutionary leader and founder of the NDC.

All regional offices of the party have been directed to ensure proper planning towards the anniversary.