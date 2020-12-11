A former Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman South, Prince Donyinah, has blamed National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives in Techiman for the death of their supporters.

Mr Donyinah has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had no hand in the attack, death, and mayhem caused in the Bono East Regional capital.

Speaking at a press conference Friday morning, he said the NPP was on its way to victory so there was no need for its supporters to engage in any violent act.

Two persons sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region.

The confusion was said to have erupted when supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prevented the presiding officer from declaring the NPP parliamentary candidate, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, winner.

Reporting the incident, JoyNews’ Correspondent, Anas Sabit said the NDC had earlier announced that the party had retained the seat, therefore, it came as a surprise when the electoral officer said their opponent had won the election.

But, the MCE has absolved the governing party from any blame in the incident.

Mr Donyinah has, therefore, called on all peace-loving Ghanaians to condemn the act of violence.