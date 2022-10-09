Deputy Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Owusu Bempah, has cautioned the opposition party to stop using the collective fight to eradicate illegal mining for politics.

His comment comes after the National Communications Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, at an NDC press conference, alleged that some members of the NPP and government are behind galamsey in the country.

Speaking at the press conference, he described the measures in place to fight galamsey as a clear deception and indicated that the government has failed woefully to eradicate illegal mining in the country.

According to Owusu Bempah, the rhetoric against the government makes him wonder if the NDC as a political organisation would ever get serious in the country.

“The impertinence of Sammy Gyamfi, and the litany of claims by the NDC are expected. Indeed, their conduct is like the pot calling the kettle black because their track record in the galamsey menace is horrible.

“It is a no brainer situation, but then, the NDC appears to have no brains or conscience – we are talking about a party that shamelessly launched the Youth in Small Scale Mining programme in the Eastern Region, which apparently opened the floodgate for galamsey.

“Yet, the NDC had the opportunity to pull the plug on Galamsay but they rather enabled it and watch it festered badly.

“The NDC is fast becoming a model of lazy populism with no real ideas apart from their usual triangulated survival antics.”