The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked reports that it is involved in circulating some images and paraphernalia on social media.

The said images include T-shirts with ‘Do or Die’ inscription and other images which bear logos and the colours of the party.

In September this year, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Ashanti Region, said the 2024 elections will be a “do or die” affair.

Several Civil Society Organisations and a section of Ghanaians called on the former President to retract the statement as it connotes violence.

However, Mr Mahama defended his comment and refused to retract, stressing it’s an idiomatic expression.

Some people have taken advantage of it and are circulating paraphernalia with the inscription ‘Do or Die’ on social media.

This, a statement signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said is not sanctioned by the NDC.

“We wish to state without any equivocation that neither the NDC nor any assign has sanctioned this paraphernalia which is the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief.

“These despicable images, some of which bear what looks like the logo and official colours of the NDC, appear to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of Do or Die’,” he noted.

Mr Gyamfi urged the public to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve.

Read the full statement below:

For Immediate Release

9th November 2021

DISCLAIMER



The attention of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to some images of branded paraphernalia including T-shirts with the inscription; “Do or Die”, making the rounds on various social media platforms.

These despicable images, some of which bear what looks like the logo and official colours of the NDC, appear to portray violence under a misguided and malicious misrepresentation of ‘Do or Die’.

We wish to state without any equivocation that neither the NDC nor any of its assigns has sanctioned these paraphernalia which are the obvious creation of some faceless individuals who are up to mischief. The General Public is hereby urged to disregard such images and treat them with the contempt they deserve