The whipping up of political tension in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a grand scheme by the opposition propaganda machine ahead of the 2024 elections, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has claimed.

According to him, a recent poster of him and Vice President Bawumia teaming up for election 2024 were cooked in opposition propaganda pots.

“They [NDC] are behind the ‘Bawumia for 2024’ posters and our members have joined too”, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu alleged on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

He said even before the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo for a second term, the NDC plan was to set confusion in NPP by coming out with the Vice president’s posters suggesting an intent to contest NPP flagbearership come 2024.

“Elements in the opposition party are the ones causing all the confusion. Even the government is not done with the appointment of Deputy Ministers but see what people are doing ”, he noted.

His comments come on the back of him allegedly saying the NPP will need a non-Akan as flagbearer to lead the party going into 2024, a statement which has drawn many condemnations from members of the party.