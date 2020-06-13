Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims that the party is representing the self-acclaimed pastor in court.

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei was picked up by the BNI for issuing threats against the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and EC Boss, Jean Mensa.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the prophet called the President names and issued threats against him.

He added that he would not allow a small family to dictate to the nation.

He alleged that the EC boss, Jean Mensa was planted at the EC for dubious reasons and that she will die if she continues to do the bidding of the NPP, that is go on with the compilation of the voter register.

Prophet Kwabena Owusu was picked up by officials of the BNI in a live interview with a media house at his residence on Tuesday morning.

Speaking in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Abraham Amaliba said although some members of the NDC legal team is representing the prophet in court, they are doing so on their own.

According to him, the legal team of the Party has the power to defend people outside the party.

“As the Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, we are not representing the said pastor legally and that anyone representing him is doing so as a lawyer. These are people who must get their daily bread and so any member of the NDC’s legal team is not news. But as party we are not representing him in court.