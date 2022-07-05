A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Barbara Asamoah, is in hot waters following alleged attempts to undermine some Minority MPs.

She was nearly beaten by some MPs who claim that she was fueling confusion in their constituencies and instigating people to contest them in NDC primaries.

She was confronted by these MPs during a caucus meeting of NDC MPs and the NDC leadership in Parliament last week.

MP for Domeabra Obuom, Sophia Ackuaku, who was reportedly very furious with Barbara, was on top of her voice asking Barbara to walk out of the meeting or she will see the bad side of her.

The Obuom MP lamented on how Barbara was allegedly using her office as Deputy General Secretary to sell the constituency to strangers to contest her.

The MP for Agona East, Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyer, who is facing similar challenges in her constituency, out of anger left the meeting after noticing that Barbara was in.

Another MP, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey of Yilo Krobo, expressed the same concerns of how Barbara was interfering in his constituency, but assured her that she cannot cause any confusion in his constituency because he is on the ground.

It took the intervention of the Minority leadership to restore calm in the meeting after many MPs joined in commenting on how the re-organisation process was creating confusion in their various constituencies.

Elections

The party’s branch elections are expected to be held from June to July 2022 – and the results of that election will be collated from August 1-7, 2022.

Per the guidelines approved by the party’s National Executive Committee, the NDC will hold its ward elections in August 2022, followed by constituency elections in September, 2022.

Barring any change in schedule, the NDC will hold its regional conference in October, 2022, and the entire activities for the re-organisation of the party will be climaxed with a National Congress in November, this year.