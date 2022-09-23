The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a two-day extension for the deadline for the picking of nomination forms.

The process was initially scheduled to end on September 22, 2022, but will now end on September 24, 2022.

A statement, signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained the extension follows widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections.

These concerns, the statement noted, have centered around the network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.

The statement, however, noted that all other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remain unchanged.

The party has scheduled 22nd and 23rd of October 2022 for its constituency elections with the regional to be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.

Below is the full statement:

EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR PICKING OF NOMINATION FORMS.

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections.

These concerns have centred around the network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.

In view of this, FEC has effective today, extended the deadline for picking of nomination forms by an additional two days, to end on Saturday, 24th September 2022. All other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remain unchanged.

All Constituency Secretariates of the party should take note of this directive and comply accordingly.

Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

(General Secretary)