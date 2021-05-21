Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained their boycott of the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

The opposition party claims their conduct is because their contributions are constantly disregarded.

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, at a press conference Thursday, said the Electoral Commission proposes reforms without considering the position of the NDC, the biggest opposition party.

He maintained that, attending IPAC meetings will remain a complete waste of time if fundamental changes are not made to proceedings.

The NDC Director of Elections could not fathom why it will have equal representation as smaller political parties at IPAC.

“NDC which is the biggest opposition party is allowed to have just one person representing them at IPAC for decision making. So when we go to IPAC meetings our presence and input does not make any difference,” he explained.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said until the status quo is changed, it will not change its position.