An Akim Swedru Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kingsley Asare, has been reported dead.

Mr Asare is said to have passed on over the weekend after taking ill.

The NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, confirmed the death of Xzibit as he was affectionately called.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Addo on behalf of the party’s youth wing paid a glowing tribute to the deceased.

“Rest in Power Kingsley Asare (Xzibit)! The National Democratic Congress has lost a gem in you, the Youth Wing mourns your death.

George Opare Addo’s post.

“Comrade Xzibit as he was affectionately called died sometime yesterday after taking ill. He was the Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser for Akim Swedru. May the good Lord keep his soul,” he mourned.