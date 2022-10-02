Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbumgu, Ras Mubarak, has issued a stern warning to Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, over the upcoming constituency internal elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He alleged that, Mr Iddrisu, who is also the MP for Tamale South is interfering in who becomes the candidate of the NDC in its parliamentary primaries.

Ras Mubarak, who took to Facebook to share his sentiments, cautioned the Minority Leader to stop meddling in issues outside his jurisdiction.

“Those who think they can sit in their constituencies and interfere in internal elections in other people’s areas should think again. Party elders have watched aloof for Haruna Iddrisu to create problems in the region. You go about asking who’s Ras Mubarak’s candidate for constituency elections. It’s not smartness, it’s cowardice,” he wrote.

Ras Mubarak warned Mr Iddrisu to stay away from internal party affairs within Kumbumgu as he will not take any such move lightly.

“Others may take it lying down. I won’t. I take no prisoners. The party belongs to all of us. You would stay in your constituency and mind your business there. You want to control NDC by determining who gets what and where? Not in Kumbungu. Back off Kumbungu and mind your business Mr Minority Leader,” he added.

Below is his post on Facebook: