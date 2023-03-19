Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has filed his nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary Primary in the Tamale South Constituency.

Highly tipped to retain the seat, Mr Iddrisu says his work in the constituency is not done yet.

Accompanied by a mammoth crowd, the 5th time Member of Parliament for Tamale South handed over his nomination forms to the Tamale South Constituency office of the NDC.

While giving hope to would-be aspirants to feel free and contest him, the Tamale South Member of Parliament assured that he would win re-election by a landslide, touting his prowess and growing influence over the years.

“Today I am here to honour the NDC constitutional requirement of filing my nomination as the NDC unbeatable candidate for the 2024 general election and today marks the beginning of the NDC journey to victory in 2024. But the Tamale South seat is free, you can come in. The only thing I can assure you is that you won’t get more than 5% of the votes or probably 2%. You won’t make more than five percent,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu indicated that he will work to ensure an absolute victory for the NDC in the Tamale South Constituency.

“Tamale South in the last presidential and parliamentary made a significant contribution of 69,000 votes and my pledge this year is that we will contribute ninety thousand votes for John Mahama or whoever leads the NDC in the 2024 elections,” he added.

Addressing supporters of the party after submitting his nomination forms, Mr Iddrisu called for unity and hard work ahead of the 2024 general election.

According to him, the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo government vindicates the NDC as the best party to lead the country.

“We must all come together, shun divisiveness, and work towards an NDC victory, because that is the surest way to win power,” he indicated.

After being a student leader for years in his tertiary education period, Mr Iddrisu transitioned into mainstream national politics and rose to become the National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress in 2002.

He held that position for eight years even whilst the Minister of Communications until stepping down in 2010.

He first stood for MP in the 2004 parliamentary election in the then-newly formed Tamale South Constituency. He served as the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications and also the Minority Spokesman on Communications in the Fourth Parliament when the NDC was in opposition.

He retained his seat in the 2008 parliamentary election by gaining 78.2% of the total votes cast. He once again retained his seat in the 2012 parliamentary elections by getting 74.6% of the total votes cast.

Though his party lost the Presidential Elections, Mr Iddrisu retained his seat in the 2016 Elections and was selected to lead the Minority Caucus as the Minority Leader of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic in Ghana.

He served as the Minority Leader for NDC in Ghana’s 8th Parliament from January 2017 till January 2023.

He has also held various positions in government, including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014. He was appointed the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations by President John Mahama in July 2014.