A 43-year-old Ghanaian businessman living in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has disclosed his intention to contest the opposition NDC presidential primary.

Mr Kobeah said he would beat former President John Mahama, who is tipped to win the NDC presidential primary ahead of the 2024 elections.

Although former Finance Minister and business mogul, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has also been working hard to lead the party into the 2024 presidential elections, Mr Kobeah says he will pull a surprise.

He is confident that if given the nod by Ghanaians, he would bring his expertise in sanitation, construction and security to bear for Ghana’s benefit.

Ready To Lead NDC

He said even though Ghana, over the years has witnessed different regimes from 1992 to date, the aspirations of the people have not been met.

He said the failure on the part of governments to deliver on their promises was due to international and local economic causes.

According to Mr. Kobeah, he believes given his over 20 years stay in the UK, and his expertise in the construction sector, he stands a better chance to beat Mr. Mahama.

Experience

The businessman continued that he has contributed to creating good sanitation environment in the United Kingdom through his company, City Expert, which is a key player in the UK’s sewage construction system, adding his company has been used to win UK Government construction contracts due to its excellent delivery.

His company, City Expert Group, has built several sky-scrapers in the United Kingdom.

He says he is ready to make Ghana develop to the standards in the UK.