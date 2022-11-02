Constituency elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not come off after all the election materials were burnt over the choice of venue for the elections.

According to reports, factions in the party failed to reach a consensus to hold the election at Denkyira Subin.

The decision by the incumbent Constituency Chairman, John Kay, angered some members who allegedly burnt ballot papers with officials of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) attacked.

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West, Ambrose Amoah-Ashiah, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He accused one Peter Nana Boamah, an aspiring constituency chairman and other party executives of the mayhem.

The former DCE also accused some National Executives of supporting some people to unseat the incumbent chairman who helped the NDC win the Upper Denkyira West parliamentary seat for the first time.

Mr Amoah-Ashiah said though the ballot papers were burnt, delegates were able to vote for their preferred candidates.

He, therefore, found it strange the directive from the party that the election should be held again.

The former DCE stated that, the delegates who got angry because they had travelled long distances to the voting centre were not ready to vote again until those who burnt the ballot papers are punished.

“There will be peace if the people who burnt the papers are punished. We don’t support impunity as a political party,” he fumed.

Mr Amoah-Ashiah said until justice is served, they won’t allow another election in Upper Denkyira West.