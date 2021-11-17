The National Democratic Congress (NDC), over the weekend, celebrated women in the party and also launched the United Kingdom (UK) branch of the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN).

The event under the auspices of the youth wing was themed leadership in nation building – the role of the youth and women.

There was a demonstration of their readiness to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and save millions of Ghanaians from what they described as the hardship they are forced to bear as a result of the massive mismanagement of the economy under the incumbent government.

Led by the NDC Women’s Organiser of the UK and Ireland Chapter, Mary Gardiner, the party showcased that they have women and the youth who are well motivated.

This makes them confident that they are ready to help bring the NDC back to power in election 2024 to continue the good works that they started.

In her address, Madam Gardiner said, select groups such as women and youth are the livewire of every political tradition, and yet they are the most neglected when it comes to the provision of, and availability of opportunities that guarantee their future and progress.

She, however, take consolation in the fact that the party that she belongs to, the great NDC, is different from other political traditions and that in the NDC there are equal opportunities and “you can become what you want to become if you set your mind to it.

“Our tradition has over the years opened itself for women and young people to realise their full potential regardless of where they come from, their educational status or social standing. It is truly a party for all and I am glad to belong.”

The event had in attendance the former running mate of the NDC in the 2020 election, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Also in attendance was the whole organizational department of the NDC led by Dr Hannah Bissiw, the National Women’s Organiser; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser; Chief Biney Nixon, Deputy National Organiser and the Greater Accra Chairman, Ade Coker.