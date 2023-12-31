The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution on December 31, 2023, at Ashaley Botwe Old Town Park in the Greater Accra Region.

The event is set to include significant activities such as the lighting of the perpetual flame, wreath-laying, and a durbar.

With the theme “Building the Ghana we want: Revisiting the Decade that Stopped the Decay [1982-1992],” the commemoration aims to reinforce the foundational principles of the 4th Republic—probity, accountability, freedom, and justice among NDC members.

Expected attendees encompass the functional executive committee of NDC, cadre corp, the flagbearer John Mahama, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of NDC.



Others include Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, alongside traditional authorities and distinguished party stalwarts.