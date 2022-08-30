An astute member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Botwe, has intimated that two leading political parties cannot be compared to each other in terms of birthing new policies to help the country.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development insists that the National Democratic Congress can never be an alternative to the party in government.

According to him, the NPP has been consistent with introducing new ideas to the development of the country, unlike the NDC.

“NPP was originally formed to initiate programmes and policies to the development of individuals and the country as whole.

“In opposition we were coming out with ideas, regularly sector by sector we were birthing new ideas to help the country, but have you experienced a similar thing with the opposition (NDC)?” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

“They have been in power before, and they seek to return, yet have any of you heard them talk about any policy? What do want to come and do, what alternative do you have on what is going on?”