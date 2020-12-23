The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been banned from holding any demonstration over the December polls in Accra.

An Accra High Court has granted a request by the Ghana Police Service to restrain the NDC from organising further protests in Accra.

The restraining order, granted by Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi, is expected to prevent the opposition party from demonstrating until January 10, 2021.

The release, signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, further urged the sympathisers of the party to refrain from engaging in activities that may go contrary to the court order.

“The Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially sympathisers, followers and supporters of the NDC, to the restriction order and compliance,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: